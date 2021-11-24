Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ has an Iron Man Easter egg you probably missed

Whenever a new Marvel show or movie rolls around, you know it’s guaranteed to be packed with all sorts of subtle nods to sister franchises, pop culture, or obscure comic book events that only die-hard fans will spot.

We’re not sure any showrunner will ever be able to top the inclusion of the infamous Thanos-Copter in Loki, but one recently-spotted nod to the early years of the MCU in Hawkeye is definitely up there in terms of playfulness. The series, which debuted yesterday on Disney Plus, follows Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in a post-blip world, with the former pulled away from his family and forced to confront the monsters of his past.

Early in the first episode, before Kate has even met her unwitting hero and role model, the hero-to-be accepts a dare to ring the bell tower of her college campus. Despite showcasing some masterful use of a bow, the prank predictably goes sideways, resulting in the building’s partial destruction.

How does Iron Man fit into all of this? Well, pay close attention to the plaque on the structure. The name etched on the front reads ‘Stane Tower’, a reference to Tony Stark’s former friend-turned-supervillain, Obadiah Stane. Played spectacularly by Jeff Bridges, the character meets his end at the hands of Stark’s Arc Reactor at the climax of an intense battle.

No doubt even more cute nods such as these will pop up throughout the rest of Hawkeye, so keep those eyes peeled for new episodes on Disney Plus every Wednesday.