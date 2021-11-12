Marvel’s Hit-Monkey Star Underlines That Kids Shouldn’t Watch This Show

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey lands on Hulu next week and looks to be a truly wild ride. The show follows the adventures of the titular character who, as you can probably surmise, is a hitman who is also a monkey (a Japanese snow monkey to be precise. The out-there plot sees the monkey taking on Tokyo’s underworld after being mentored in the ways of assassination by the ghost of an American hitman.

Omnipresent voice actor Fred Tatasciore (seriously, check out the ridiculous amount of stuff this guy’s in) voices the lead character, with a kick-ass supporting cast including Jason Sudeikis, George Takei, Olivia Munn, and Ally Maki.

Maki plays Detective Haruka in the show, who’s on a quest to battle corruption in Tokyo. It’s going to be a bumper month for her, as aside from Hit-Monkey she’s also appearing in Disney Plus original movie Home Sweet Home Alone. Now, in a new interview with ComicBook, she teases that Hit-Monkey won’t pull any punches and definitely isn’t for kids:

“It’s so good. We had so much fun … it was the first time I’ve done anything that was more dramatic, in a sense. I mean it’s still a comedy, but it’s a very, very dark comedy, it’s not really intended for kids. It’s got that violence and it’s pretty funny, too. So I would find myself kind of getting teared up sometimes in the booth, which was cool because it deals with some thematic stuff that’s really awesome.”

Maki went on to tease a little more about her character and co-stars:

“I just had such a great time bringing Detective Haruka to life,” Maki added. “She’s the new girl on the police force and she’s the only woman on the team. So you know, she’s an underdog in that way and just what a great cast that was with George Takei, Olivia Munn, Jason Sudeikis.”

However this goes down, it’s clear that Hit-Monkey will be a big departure from usual Marvel fare, with the promise of dark and violent action likely why it’s airing on Hulu rather than on Disney Plus. Hopes are high after the teasers we’ve seen, so let’s pray this lives up to the hype.

Hit-Monkey premieres on Hulu on November 17.