Marvel’s New Hulu Show Reportedly So Violent It Won’t Use Company Name

When Kevin Feige ascended to the position of Chief Creative Officer and effectively folded Marvel Television, disregarding any and all shows produced under Jeph Loeb’s watch as canon, it raised several questions about the short and long term futures of the comic book company’s episodic output.

The debate still rages on as to whether or not Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is part of official continuity, with star Clark Gregg definitively in the affirmative on that front, but there were a quartet of animated projects in the works for Hulu that seemingly fell into the abyss of development hell once Feige strengthened his grip on all things Marvel.

MODOK, Hit Monkey, Tigra & Dazzler and Howard the Duck were all announced, but only the former has made it onto our screens so far, with co-creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum revealing Feige had given them his blessing to continue on with the irreverent series. However, Hit Monkey has also been allowed to proceed, and it sounds like it won’t be shying away from the more violent aspects of the source material, as you can see below via ComicBook’s Adam Barnhardt.

All sources I’ve talked to say this show is as hyper-violent as they come.



There was no chance it would ever get the Marvel’s designation. — Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) September 17, 2021

The premise follows a Japanese snow macaque who encounters a hitman named Bryce, to be voiced by Jason Sudeikis. When the simian’s handler is murdered, our intrepid title hero seeks vengeance and finds that Bryce’s ghost has decided to come along for the ride, too. MODOK managed to retain the Marvel branding, and Deadpool 3 is on the way, so Hit Monkey must be seriously demented if it won’t be able to reference the company producing it at all.