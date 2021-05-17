Patton Oswalt Wants To Be The MCU’s MODOK

We’ve been hearing for a long time that Marvel Comics’ Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing could be on his way to the company’s shared cinematic universe, with MODOK being linked to a number of projects over the years including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ant-Man 3, Avengers 5 and She-Hulk, but Patton Oswalt has beaten Kevin Feige to the punch.

The actor and comedian co-created and voices the title character in adult stop motion animation Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., which premieres on Hulu this Friday. The irreverent adventure sees the titular villain being removed from his position as the head of Advanced Idea Mechanics after his repeated attempts to enslave the planet saw the company fall into bankruptcy, leading to a full-blown mid-life crisis.

Boasting a star-studded supporting cast that includes Lucifer‘s Amiee Garcia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero and Parks and Recreation‘s Ben Schwartz as MODOK’s wife and two children, not to mention Jon Hamm’s Tony Stark, Nathan Fillion’s Wonder Man and Bill Hader as The Leader, it’s a smart premise for what looks to be a really fun show. However, in a new interview, Oswalt could barely contain his excitement when asked if he’d be interested in reprising the role as part of the live-action MCU.

“Are you kidding? That’d be freaking awesome if we played MODOK in live-action. Oh my god. I would love it. Plus it’s an acting job where I get to sit down the whole time. Are you kidding? I’d love that. With the stuff that they’re doing now, with animation and combining animation and live-action, it just gets better and better every movie. The idea of creating this thing doing it live-action with either taking someone’s face and changing it. Absolutely. And it would even be more amazing if you do a combination of animation and practical, like build the suit build the chair and have that be part of it so that there’s that feeling of solidity there I think would be amazing.”

Of course, Oswalt has previous experience with Marvel Television having appeared in a handful of episodes across Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s seven-season run as every single one of the Koenig siblings after playing Eric, Billy, Sam, Thurston and Ernest, while his MODOK series is shaping up to be en entertaining sitcom spin on supervillainy. At the very least, he’s familiar with the iconic bad guy should the MCU ever seek to bring the former George Tarleton into the main mythology.