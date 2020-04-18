One Of Avengers 5’s Main Villains Will Reportedly Be [SPOILERS]

Even though the current focus for Marvel Studios is what happens in Phase Four and beyond, there’s no doubt that the upcoming slate of movies and TV shows will begin laying the foundations for the next Avengers team-up. After all, despite the current iteration being left in tatters by the conclusion of Endgame, the series is far too lucrative a commodity to remain on the shelf for long.

Given the sheer volume of projects in the pipeline that have already been officially announced, as well as others that don’t have release dates like Ant-Man 3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Blade and even the X-Men and Fantastic Four, Marvel have a wealth of characters to choose from when it comes to assembling the next lineup of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, so we might not even see Avengers 5 until the end of Phase Six.

Having conquered Thanos and saved the entire universe after half of it was completely wiped out though, it’ll take a major threat to realistically convince the team that all hands on deck will be required once more, and we’ve now heard that one of the next big bads is slated to be fan-favorite villain MODOK, who’ll show up in Avengers 5. Or New Avengers, as it’s being called.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our sources – the same ones who told us a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max and Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow – the aforementioned antagonist will be appearing in projects like She-Hulk (possibly teased via a cameo) and also Ant-Man 3, before going on to become the next adversary worthy of the Avengers. How exactly he’ll factor into things remains unclear, but we’re told Marvel have big plans for him and while he won’t be the only villain in Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ next big screen outing (Kang is also said to be involved), he’ll certainly be one of them.

This is good news, too, as a lot of people have been wanting to see MODOK in the MCU for a long time now. And while it remains to be seen how he’ll be depicted, the franchise is so successful at this point that even if the live-action version of MODOK looks exactly like his ridiculous comic book counterpart, fans will probably still buy into it anyway.