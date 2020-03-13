Ant-Man 3 Reportedly Features A Villain Fans Have Been Waiting To See

Ant-Man 3 is on its way. As revealed last October, director Peyton Reed is returning to helm the third installment in the trilogy, with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas all reprising their roles. No doubt it’ll pick up a lot of plot threads from the last two movies, then, but it’s also expected to introduce some major new characters into the MCU. Including one fan favorite villain who’ll make their first proper live-action appearance in the film.

Last August, We Got This Covered brought you the news that none other than MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) would appear in She-Hulk. We’ve now received some updated information though which tells us that, while the giant-headed evil genius will indeed cameo in the Disney Plus series, he’ll play a much more prominent role in Ant-Man 3. Plans could always change, of course, but we’ve reason to believe this intel is accurate as things stand as it comes to us via the same sources that told us She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were on their way to D+ way before they were officially announced.

To clarify, though, we’re not saying MODOK will be the main villain of Ant-Man 3. As we’ve already reported, this role will be filled by the mysterious Benefactor. The Benefactor was first referenced in Ant-Man and the Wasp as the one sponsoring Sonny Burch’s black market dealings and they’ll ultimately be revealed to be another iconic enemy from the comics – likely either Norman Osborn or Doctor Doom. It’s not currently known how MODOK fits into the Benefactor’s plot, but no doubt more will come to light soon.

As fans will know, MODOK is the leader of AIM in the comics, with the organization already having been introduced into the MCU back in Iron Man 3, when Aldrich Killian was in charge of them. Instead of the terrorist cell it is on the page, though, AIM was a government-sanctioned scientific think tank in that movie, so you can see how MODOK might collide with Pym Industries boss Hank Pym and his family.

Ant-Man 3 is due to start production in January 2021, with a release date sometime in 2022 very likely.