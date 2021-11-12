Marvel’s Upcoming WandaVision Spinoff Gets Title, Logo Reveal For Disney Plus Day

WandaVision fans have plenty to look forward to with Agatha Harkness’ upcoming dedicated TV series. During Disney Plus Day today, Disney unveiled the official name for Harkness’ new series: Marvel Studios’ Agatha: House of Harkness.

Late Friday morning, Disney tweeted out the official series title along with its logo. Catch the teaser below.

Kathryn Hahn will return to the MCU as Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch originally at odds with the Scarlet Witch herself, Wanda Maximoff. Agatha’s origin story involves her being accused of dark magic by her fellow witches during the Salem witch trials, although it remains unclear if Marvel will take us back in time to a young Agatha working her wicked ways.

All we know so far is that the series “will reveal more about the character first introduced in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision,” a Marvel press release announced.

WandaVision’s Jac Schaefer, who originally executively produced the popular Phase Four TV series and served as its head writer, also plans to return. No release date was revealed. Unfortunately, WandaVision fans will have to wait a little longer for an official Agatha: House of Harkness trailer.