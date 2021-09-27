New What If…? Poster Teases The Ultron/Vision Hybrid

For the most part, Marvel’s What If…? has operated as a set of self-contained standalone stories that spin established stories off in new directions. That being said, the creative team has hinted in the past that all of the disparate threads could all be connected somehow, and the cliffhanger at the end of “What If… Thor Were an Only Child?” may have planted that seed.

The comedy-heavy installment closed with what looked like Ultron arriving on the scene, complete with a full set of Infinity Stones in his chest. If that wasn’t a dangerous enough prospect, the villain’s helmet opened up to reveal Vision inside in a shocking twist, that sets this week up as a fresh take on Avengers: Age of Ultron.

As you’ll remember, Vision and Ultron are both derived from JARVIS but each view humanity very differently. Combining the two spells bad news for the MCU’s heroes, and you can check out the latest poster from Marvel’s What If…? teasing what’s to come below.

The smart money would be on the Season One finale of Marvel’s What If…? revolving around the Guardians of the Multiverse mounting one last stand against the Ultron-infused Vision, which may even lead to the Watcher directly interfering for the first time. Whether it sets things up for Season Two or not remains to be seen, but it’s tantalizing to consider nonetheless.