Masters Of The Universe Fans Are Blasting Revelation’s Big Twist

A reboot of a cult favorite 1980s property isn’t typically the sort of thing that generates a wave of online backlash, but people clearly hold Masters of the Universe and its mythology close to their hearts looking at how Kevin Smith’s Netflix series Revelation has been splitting opinion right down the middle, with longtime He-Man enthusiasts tearing it down while critics and those unfamiliar with the lore praise the five-episode Part 1.

The biggest bone of contention comes with the decision to kill off Prince Adam at the end of the very first episode, which was an admittedly bold move. Looking at how often the diehards rebel when significant changes are made to any big name property with a built-in audience, Smith surely would have known that a few feathers would be ruffled.

A number of scathing reviews have been left on the internet by the disgruntled factions, and the wildly differing viewpoints on the merits of the show are evidenced by the fact Revelation‘s 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes is in complete opposition to the 32% rating bestowed upon it by audiences. As you can see from the reactions below, Masters of the Universe has been stirring up no shortage of discussion and debate online.

Sarah Michelle Gellar on Teela in #MastersoftheUniverseRevelation: “I thought it’d be a very small role, because just looking at ‘He-Man,’ I didn’t even necessarily remember her. Then I started reading [the scripts], and I was like, ‘Oh, she’s the show!'" https://t.co/ZlU40qmJw2 — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2021

Oh yeah… It's surely that, and not Kevin Smith outright lying to the fans for a year.



It's funny that these people ALL seem to ignore the reason that people are pointing out why they're mad.



Why is false advertising suddenly okay? https://t.co/CSZQMQFiqD pic.twitter.com/SpHcOwacsE — MangaKamen – Devilish (@Manga_Kamen) July 24, 2021

Because there are people who lack the ability to bother checking.



Kevin Smith is responding to the highlighted claim – where it says "He-Man won't be the protagonist".



And Kevin retorts that. So yes. That's a lie. pic.twitter.com/DfnaJX6khA — MangaKamen – Devilish (@Manga_Kamen) July 24, 2021

I'm sure He-Man has a very nice fandom. pic.twitter.com/Tobif45m1H — Frivalszky-Mayer Péter (@freevo) July 24, 2021

List of murdered franchises in order of severity

1) Doctor Who

2) Star Wars

3) He-Man

4) Star Trek #Franchisicide — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) July 24, 2021

It breaks my heart, but after 3 episodes, I can honestly say He-Man Masters of the Universe: Revelations is poorly written trash. Dialogue is mostly exposition & episode 3 has the characters saved by deus ex machina 3 times in 10 minutes. #Netflix #MastersoftheUniverse pic.twitter.com/ySSCHmyZ62 — WhitSEC Films (@WHITsecFilms) July 25, 2021

I watch the He-Man series for the plot.



The plot: pic.twitter.com/i029cvRDBt — deb 🌙 (@RiotsTarth) July 24, 2021

24 hours of seeing He-Man discourse on my TL later, I'm pretty much convinced the entire argument people are "just hating on the Stronk Female Character" is literally just invented. It's made up. It's fiction. It's a cope



People are mad they didn't get what they expected. Simple https://t.co/vmNL6eoLIQ — Christina Tasty (@ChristinaTasty) July 25, 2021

I actually do get feeling tricked by the marketing of he-man when he’s only in the show for few scenes, but to make tweets about “what if they made bow the hero of the next she-ra show, how would you feel then?” is not it. we’d love it. we actually like the men in our show. — lyra • check 📌 (@lyradoes) July 25, 2021

I just finished watching He-Man and I absolutely loved it! Can't wait for the rest!

I had to draw my favourite Lord of sass! Mark Hamill did an amazing job voicing him! #HeManNetflix #HeManrevelations #HeMan #HeManandtheMastersoftheUniverse pic.twitter.com/k1wEZXhsKa — ♢🏳️‍🌈𝔻𝔼𝕋𝕋𝔸ℕ🏳️‍🌈♢ (@DettanArts) July 25, 2021

Just watched #MotuRevelation. Really enjoyed it!

Great emotional core, great score, great fights, great sense of adventure. Felt like a more "real" version of the old show. I felt it really built up Adam/He-Man even if he was not always there. Can't wait for part 2! #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Q8EoRLir8o — Santar (@Santar) July 24, 2021

#EvilLyn was probably my favorite He-Man action figure when I was a kid. Loving her updated look in #MastersoftheUniverse pic.twitter.com/8ie46iyHkr — Fyn Wolfhart (@CascadianFyn) July 24, 2021

He-Man on #Netflix is the best thing to happen today!



Remember watching it religiously and having its collectibles around a couple of decades back



How time flies! 😁 pic.twitter.com/BUjOOPWHJH — Sarthak Dogra (@SarthakDogra) July 25, 2021

You can understand both viewpoints, with a lot of folks feeling misled after He-Man was all over the marketing only to be swiftly dispatched in the premiere, turning the entire notion of what Masters of the Universe: Revelation would be upside down in their heads. On the other side of the coin, it’s a bold reinvention of the premise, and it’s not as though Netflix and Smith would come right out and say they were killing him off at the very beginning.