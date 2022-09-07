Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode three.

Game of Thrones fans have been anticipating the spin-off prequel House of the Dragon for a very long time, wondering if it will live up to its predecessor and (hopefully) make people forget about that controversial final season. One aspect of the show that raised an eyebrow or two was the choice of casting Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, but now that the show is well underway, those fears have proven unfounded.

Smith is well known already for his roles as The Doctor in Doctor Who and a young Prince Philip in The Crown but upon learning of the casting, some felt that the British actor wasn’t the right fit for the sinister Prince Daemon. However, the show has so far been well received by critics and audiences alike, and Smith as Daemon in particular has proven himself a strong and capable actor.

The most recent third episode has left people eating their words and commending the actor after he absolutely steals the limelight. Daemon’s act of awe-inspiring bravery/madness left viewers shook as they point out that without uttering a single word for the entire episode he manages to completely make it his own.

Now Smith fans feel they have earned to right to gloat to all those who doubted the actor could pull this off, as this episode has invariably proven he bloody well can.

They point out that Daemon was hardly in this episode and yet still managed to completely blow everyone away with his performance.

Many point to his time as Prince Philip on Netflix’s The Crown as proof of his abilities.

Some also point out that there are elements of Smith’s most notable role as The Doctor in Daemon but with less Time Lord eccentricity and a whole lot more sinister energy.

Many point to other castings in the past that people laughed at, and look how they turned out!

This user wants people to remember that Smith is an actor, and is therefore able to play more than one part.

One user points out that this isn’t the first time people have been wrong about casting Smith in a large role, which begs the question – why do people continue to doubt him?

At least this person has the bravery to admit they were wrong, and is happy to say so too.

It always feels good to prove the naysayers wrong, and now Smith fans can smile happy knowing that they were right to place their faith in the actor; being able to lord it over others just happens to be a happy side effect.