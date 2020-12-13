Matt Smith Says He’s Excited To Ride Dragons In Game Of Thrones Prequel Series

HBO recently confirmed that former Doctor Who and The Crown star Matt Smith is going to portray Daemon Targaryen in the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel spinoff, House of the Dragon.

The story, set many years before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire, will chronicle the history of the Targaryens from Aegon’s conquest of Westeros to the Dance of Dragons and the breaking of the once majestic Valyrian house. And while it’s really difficult to imagine the quirky 11th Doctor as a character in the Seven Kingdoms, much less a noble, it’ll be interesting to see what the actor can bring to the role. If anything, Smith has shown such range and talent in his numerous projects over the years that there’s little to no doubt that the performance will be spectacular, if not downright inspiring, even by Game of Thrones‘ standards.

And it seems the Morbius star himself is quite excited to join George R. R. Martin’s fantasy world. In a recent online Doctor Who Q&A, also attended by Arthur Darvill, Karen Gillan and Jenna Coleman, Smith revealed that he’s looking forward to being in the show. Obviously, the actor couldn’t spill the beans on anything of significance, though he did admit to one important detail, saying:

“Without saying too much… I’m looking forward to riding a few dragons… if I get to. I mean, I don’t know. Who knows?”

Daemon’s character, which is that of a carousing and ruthless warrior, is a far cry from what we’ve seen from Smith so far, not to mention his humble and jittery personality in real life doesn’t really reflect the role all that well. As such, some fans are wondering whether he’ll be a good fit for the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel. But regardless of that, we’re certainly intrigued to see him in the beloved fantasy world when the project eventually hits our screens.