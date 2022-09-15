Maya Hawke offers an update on ‘incredible’ final season of ‘Stranger Things’

After the jaw-dropping fourth season of Netflix’s fantasy spectacle Stranger Things concluded earlier this year, diehards have been relentlessly pining for an update on the show’s fifth and final season — and, apparently, so have its main stars. Amongst the star-studded lineup, actress Maya Hawke is a major focus in the captivating show, where she portrays fan-favorite Robin Buckley. And as the months count down and time draws closer to the final season, Hawke herself is desperate to discover the secretive plot points.

While chatting with IndieWire, Hawke mentioned her growing habit of texting the Duffer Brothers in the hopes of persuading them into providing the 24-year-old actress with upcoming details about her character, saying:

I have seen absolutely nothing. I know nothing. I occasionally try to bother the Duffer Brothers and text them and be like, ‘What’s going to happen? What’s going to happen to me?’ And I literally have no idea.

And while the Duffer Brothers have remained tight-lipped when it comes to the overall story for the show’s concluding season, Hawke expressed that she’s insanely excited and proud to work with such an ‘incredible’ cast, with all actors and actresses involved gearing up to deliver a memorable send-off for the critically-acclaimed series.

I vaguely know when I’m going to go back. But it always changes and moves around, depending on when everything is ready. So I don’t know. But I do know that I’m really excited and feel so lucky to be going into an incredible final season with that incredible cast. They just inspire me so much and become such a better actor from working with them and learning from them. And I’m really excited to be a part of the ending of that experience, which has been many years of my life.

Until we have more concrete information about the upcoming season, over-enthusiastic fans will simply have to resort to binge-watching the show’s chaotic four seasons on Netflix and allowing the anticipation to only build from there.