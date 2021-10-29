MCU And Game Of Thrones Stars Join New Netflix Sci-Fi Series

The reputations of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss took a sizeable hit when Game of Thrones fans actively rebelled against the eighth and final season of the smash hit fantasy series, with the duo coming in for harsh and very intense criticism that they’d dropped the ball when they didn’t have source material to rely on.

They also dropped out of an entire Star Wars trilogy shortly after being announced, but their latest project is definitely moving forward after Netflix announced a dozen cast members for the episodic adaptation of Liu Cixin’s sci-fi literary trilogy 3 Body Problem.

As per Deadline, Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Benedict Wong has signed on, as have Game of Thrones alumni John Bradley and Liam Cunningham, reuniting them with Benioff and Weiss. Among the other notable additions are Baby Driver and Hobbs & Shaw‘s Eiza Gonzalez, When They See Us‘ Jovan Adepo and Arrow‘s Sea Shimooka, with Alexander Woo co-creating and executive producing 3 Body Problem alongside the GoT pair.

Development was placed on hold late last year due to a murder investigation after one of the executive producers died in mysterious circumstances, but the matter clearly appears to have been resolved now that the bold and ambitious 3 Body Problem is gathering up an ensemble.