Kevin Feige Says WandaVision Will Reveal Scarlet Witch’s Untapped Powers

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we didn’t have any new MCU releases in 2020. But after this long period of drought, fans will be glad to know that the first live-action Disney+ series set in the world of Marvel’s superheroes, WandaVision, will be making its way to the streaming platform come January 15th.

And what a pick to kickstart things again, with a show that’s as surreal and strange as it gets in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least so far as the trailers and other marketing snippets have teased. It’ll also be interesting to delve deeper into the characters of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two unsung heroes that owe their very existence to the Infinity Stones.

What makes MCU fans really excited about this new series, though, other than the return of the beloved characters, is that we’ll finally learn more about the extent of their powers, especially Scarlet Witch. Even Kevin Feige, the man behind it all, has teased that there’s much more to discover about Wanda and her connection to the Mind Stone.

In an interview with Empire Magazine – as part of their cover feature for the upcoming series – here’s what the producer revealed about the character and her future:

“If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don’t think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff,” the EP explained. “And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff. So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-Endgame. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?”

Of course, it’s not just Wanda who’s a mystery to viewers at this point. Vision also got his powers from the Mind Stone, most of which are ambiguous. In Age of Ultron, he was able to fashion things out of thin air and lift Thor’s hammer, so who knows what else he’s actually capable of? I guess we’ll have to just wait and see for ourselves when WandaVision debuts in less than two months.