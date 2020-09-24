New WandaVision Theory Says Scarlet Witch Will Be Revealed As The Villain

After spending the vast majority of her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a supporting character that’s been given very little to do, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is poised to become one of the most important parts of the franchise’s Phase Four. After all, Kevin Feige is hardly going to change his mind and say Wanda Maximoff has usurped Captain Marvel as the most powerful superhero in the shared universe without having plans in place to back it up.

As well as co-headlining Disney Plus exclusive WandaVision, Scarlet Witch is also set to take second billing behind Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the two projects will be directly connected to each other. The first trailer for WandaVision promised an entirely different look at the MCU compared to anything we’ve seen before, and a new theory claims that Wanda could ultimately be revealed as the villain of the piece.

As per the theory, with Wanda having created an alternate reality using her powers that imagines her and Vision leading a life of domesticated bliss despite the obvious hurdle that he’s dead, the hints in the footage that Vision doesn’t understand his surroundings and how he fits in could establish that Wanda has him trapped there against his will, especially when we’ve yet to find out how the Mind Stone factors into all of this.

Kathryn Hahn’s mystery character seems to be the only other person aware of what’s happening, and she could be there on behalf of S.W.O.R.D. to make sure Wanda keeps her powers in check. Scarlet Witch has already been rumored as the villain in the Doctor Strange sequel, and if she loses control of either her abilities or her false realities it could lead directly to Stephen Strange stepping in to try and put a top to it, should WandaVision end with Wanda losing her grip on reality and wreaking havoc across the MCU’s multiverse.