MCU experts share the AUs they want to see in ‘What If…?’ season 2

Before both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2, the first MCU entry to embrace the madness of the multiverse was What If…?, with the animated anthology series introducing a new universe that was slightly different from the one we know every week. Unlike the rest of Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus shows, except Loki, What If…? is confirmed to be getting a second season. So what other AUs could we visit in the next batch of 10 episodes?

Marvel fans spend most of their time theorizing and speculating over how Marvel’s movies and events could’ve turned out differently, so unsurprisingly, they’ve got a lot of ideas they’d love to see in What If…? season two. Redditor u/SuperiorDesignShoes got the folks of the r/MarvelStudios subreddit sharing their best pitches, and there are some real humdingers in there.

First of all, we need to see the reality where Korg actually succeeded in organizing his revolution.

And what about a universe where Hela was the best big sis ever to Thor and Loki?

Seeing as season two will get to tackle Phase Four, how about this one: what if Wenwu never settled down and continued wearing the Ten Rings? Could he have fought Iron Man?

One for Ant-Man fans: what if Hank Pym, and not Janet, was stranded in the Quantum Realm for decades?

A twist on Black Widow could be good, too: what if Natasha Romanoff never switched sides?

What would’ve happened if Peter Parker didn’t go to Doctor Strange for mystical help but Scarlet Witch?

Others are fascinated by the revelation in Eternals that Thanos’ actions held up Tiamut’s ascension. So imagine a universe where the Avengers killed the Titan early… only to be faced with a Celestial rising out of the Earth. The best title for this episode? “What If Thor Went For the Head?”

The one that’s really got fans excited, though, is a simple question, and yet it would have massive repercussions for the universe. What if the other 50% of people were snapped? How would the other half of the Avengers have dealt with defeating Thanos and undoing the Blip?

Any of these would make for terrific episodes. While What If…? season two is no doubt deep into production at this point, maybe Marvel should dig into this Reddit thread for season three ideas.