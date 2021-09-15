MCU Fans Fuming Over [SPOILERS] Death In What If…?

Hey, remember when What If…? first started and it offered up fun, lighter-hearted episodes like “What if Peggy became Captain America?” or “what if Black Panther was Star-Lord?” For the past few weeks, the animated show has delivered dark dystopia after dark dystopia, and in today’s episode 6, it unfolded another twisted timeline where Iron Man was never created because Killmonger rescued Tony Stark from the Ten Rings.

The problem was that, as fans know, Killmonger was not to be trusted as he used Stark’s power and position for his own ends. When Black Panther showed up to stop Stark Industries from buying a ton of vibranium from Ulysses Klaue, Michael B. Jordan’s villain killed both T’Challa AND James “Rhodey” Rhodes, making it look like they had killed each other, thereby igniting a war between the US and Wakanda.

While fans appreciated how ingeniously evil Killmonger’s plan in this episode was, many are fuming that he also murdered Rhodey. We’ve seen such an unexpected amount of beloved characters die in What If…? so far that folks just weren’t on board with War Machine being killed off so soon into what is his very first appearance in the animated series, with Don Cheadle reprising his role.

I want Killmonger DEAD he can't get away with killing Rhodey and T'Challa #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/aDX1MZleMv — Jack (-_•) // what if spoilers (@captaincupkicks) September 15, 2021

WHAT



.



.



WHAT



HE



HE KILLED RHODEY — Red (@Queer_RedPanda) September 15, 2021

//what if? episode 6 spoilers

•



•



•



I GOT RHODEY CONTENT JUST FOR HIM TO DIE???? SICKK — amy ᱬ EMMYS (@cosmicrhodes) September 15, 2021

Not just sick, but sick and twisted.

what if spoilers



NAHHH T'CHALLA RHODEY AND TONY ALL DEAD BACK TO BACK THIS IS SO SICK AND TWISTED — mark saw shang-chi (@vivisbom) September 15, 2021

OK, I’m sensing a pattern here.

what if spoilers

–

–

–

–

i had to watch rhodey tchalla and tony (for the third time) die this is sick and twisted i hate marvel pic.twitter.com/krwyCQo3BJ — ana‎‎ SAW SHANG CHI x2 (@raestvrk) September 15, 2021

No one was prepared.

What if spoiler episode 6

–

–

–

–

–

why did Rhodey have to die i wasn't prepared for this — melanie²⁸ (@polaroidwalls_) September 15, 2021

It spoiled the whole thing for some people.

this weeks what if episode sucked because rhodey got killed — gillian (@valkyriegamoras) September 15, 2021

Spoilers: they lost it.

what if spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

if rhodey dies im losing it — ana‎‎ SAW SHANG CHI x2 (@raestvrk) September 15, 2021

The good news is that Cheadle is believed to be making at least one more appearance this season on What If…? And, of course, he’s also got his very own Disney Plus show on the way in the form of Armor Wars, which will see Rhodey having to protect Tony’s legacy after dangerous Stark tech falls into the wrong hands. That series is hitting streaming sometime next year.

In the meantime, What If…? continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.