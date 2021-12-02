MCU fans are hyped after ‘Secret Invasion’ reveals new cast member

The blueprint for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus expansion has typically seen one or two long-tenured characters play prominent roles while being lent support by a raft of newcomers, many of whom are set up as integral parts of the mythology moving forward.

Secret Invasion most definitely hews to that template, with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos the only returnees listed among the ensemble up until a few hours ago. That’s not to say the casting department has been slacking, though, when you remember Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Game of Thrones alumni Emilia Clarke, One Night in Miami‘s breakout Kingsley Ben-Adir, Happy Gilmore‘s Christopher McDonald and more have all signed on.

However, fans are excited after discovering that Fury is poised to get some familiar backup in Secret Invasion, as you can see from the reactions to arrive online in the wake of Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill officially being added to the lineup.

I said it before and I'll say it again. The cast for #SecretInvasion is bananas. pic.twitter.com/AcYDKg5iWB — Vexed Viewer (@VexedViewer) December 2, 2021

I can’t wait to find out that Maria Hill has always been a Skrull #SecretInvasion — sop (@sopthecrtr) December 2, 2021

what if we get maria's back story in #secretinvasion pic.twitter.com/JstzDvTktt — mal | hawkeye spoilers (@rmnvahill) December 2, 2021

Maria Hill co created by myself Gabriele Dell'Otto and #SecretInvasion co created by @leinilyu with help from @JoeQuesada and @TomBrevoort i'm doubly happy to see this. https://t.co/xMteJGm9kl — BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (@BRIANMBENDIS) December 2, 2021

Fury and Hill have plenty of history dating right back to The Avengers, and given that we know Fury has been in outer space since at least the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the S.H.I.E.L.D. duo’s reunion in Secret Invasion may not be under the most pleasant of circumstances.