MCU Fans Are Thrilled To See [SPOILERS] Return In What If…?

Thor: Ragnarok is held up as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-ever installments, taking the stoic and fairly one-dimensional title hero to new heights as director Taika Waititi reinvented a franchise that began under the heavy Shakespearean influence of Kenneth Branagh as a wild intergalactic road trip superhero action-comedy.

Waititi wasn’t going to let his cast have all the fun without him, so the filmmaker also strapped on the motion capture leotard to play Korg, who just about stole every scene he was in. His planned revolution may not have taken off as planned, but he’s since gone on to become a firm fan-favorite among MCU supporters.

Today’s episode of Marvel’s What If…? on Disney Plus was the most overly comedic yet, with Thor touching down on Earth as an only child to throw a party that would reverberate around the Nine Realms. As you can see from the reactions below, though, Korg was still stealing plenty of hearts and minds.

// what if spoilers

DID KORG JUST… OH NOOO😭😭 — abi (@svmrxgers) September 22, 2021

#WhatIfQNA There were so many exciting cameos in this, Korg, Mantis, Grandmaster, Nebula, Howard, etc. If Hela got invited to a Thor-style party, what kinda party person would she be? — Luna Ulloa (@LunaUlloa11) September 22, 2021

#WhatIfMarvel spoilers



I wanted to watch this episode of what if because of Korg but actually didn’t stay for Korg Hahha Jotunn Loki was the best part can we get that Loki instead of tva Loki and Sylvie? — Gabriela CEO of the Taika Waiteatea 😎 (@waitpascalpeaky) September 22, 2021

I SAW TAIKA WAITITI IN THE CREDITS FOR WHAT IF IS KORG IN THIS EPISODE — charli ♡︎’s hslot harry (@jjsrealgf) September 22, 2021

I CANT HANDLE THIS I CANT OH MY GOD OH MY GOD VALKYRIE NEBULA ROCKET KORG CRYING CRYING pic.twitter.com/9jnJqfC8IU — ⚡️Zeke⚡️ (@ZekeGenbu) September 22, 2021

“What If… Thor Were an Only Child?” was packed full of cameos, with everyone from Frank Grillo’s Crossbones to Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster dropping by. Darcy married Howard the Duck, Loki retained his Frost Giant heritage and the Odinson risked the wrath of his mother in what was a bizarre adventure, to say the least, but the people have spoken; and they’ll never get enough of Korg.