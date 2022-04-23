MCU fans celebrate first anniversary of Sam Wilson becoming Captain America

MCU fans are celebrating one year to the day since Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson officially became Captain America.

April 23, 2022 marks a major MCU anniversary as it’s one year to the day since Sam Wilson officially took on the mantle of Captain America. Though Old Man Steve passed his shield on to his good pal in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, it wasn’t until the end of 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that Anthony Mackie’s hero finally donned his own version of the star-spangled suit and became the Sentinel of Liberty himself.

So with today serving as the first anniversary of Falcon‘s season finale, MCU fans are celebrating the occasion on social media, even getting Captain America trending on Twitter. Sam at last accepting that he was good enough to step into Steve’s shoes is easily one of the most thrilling moments of Phase Four so far, and folks are eager to remember that high one year on.

one year since tfatws season finale and sam wilson becoming captain america pic.twitter.com/S0clPxRdAX — carlos☾ (@BYMOONKNIGHT) April 23, 2022

one year ago we saw sam wilson as captain america in the mcu for the first time 💙 pic.twitter.com/JCmD1GKDGs — 💭 (@comfortswilson) April 23, 2022

1 year ago was anthony mackie's debut as captain america! ✨ pic.twitter.com/bGHI2bCgP5 — ⍟ (@mackiesafe) April 23, 2022

The best Cap we could ask for.

1 year ago Sam Wilson became Captain America and he’s the best Captain we could’ve asked for 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fk1kaovqCx — 🩸 Morgan 🩸 (@redheadedwriter) April 23, 2022

It’s been a long year since we last had Sam and Bucky on our screens.

remember that sam wilson became captain america on this day and the last episode of the falcon and the winter soldier was the last time that i felt something pic.twitter.com/xi1IcVHYz3 — scott (@buckyrush) April 23, 2022

Some had forgotten just how good SamCap’s suit was.

Still in love with this suit https://t.co/zHQh4Wa1kB — Gale (@very_gale) April 23, 2022

While others can’t wait for Captain America 4 to get here.

Need that Captain America 4 https://t.co/aKw0JK2dFI — Detective Somerset⚽️🎬 (@TheJBolt) April 23, 2022

Our Captain America.

On top of the Falcon season finale, today also marks a year since Captain America 4 was announced to be on the way, with Mackie in the lead and Falcon writers Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson providing the script. Despite all that time, Marvel hasn’t offered up much in the way of an update since then, although it’s clear from all the love going around online today that Marvel fans are eager to get Mackie back in the MCU soon as our one and only Captain America.

To celebrate the occasion, why not revisit the six-part The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus.