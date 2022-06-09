MCU fans celebrate one year of ‘Loki’ and swear it’s still the best Marvel show

This June 9 marks a full year since Loki premiered on Disney Plus. It’s no surprise that Tom Hiddleston’s trickster was one of the first Marvel characters to get his own streaming series. Thor’s mischievous brother has been one of the MCU’s most beloved breakouts since his debut in 2011. Sure enough, his TV spinoff earned itself a devoted fanbase, with a lot of folks still believing it to be the best of Marvel’s D+ offerings 12 months later.

With Loki’s first anniversary coming around, fans have taken to Twitter to remember what they loved about the show, from Hiddleston’s terrific leading performance to his brilliant chemistry with both Sophia Di Martino’s female Loki variant Sylvie and Owen Wilson’s Mobius, the TVA (Time Variance Authority) agent who ended up becoming the Asgardian’s unexpected BFF.

The other great thing about Loki is that, unlike WandaVision and possibly a few other MCU series, it’s set to return for a second season. The season one finale blew up the status quo, as Sylvie’s assassination of He Who Remains caused Kang to takeover the timeline, somehow erasing Loki himself from existence, meaning Mobius no longer recognized him. It’s unclear just how long we’ll have to wait to find out what happens next, but it’s believed that filming actually just got underway in the UK this week. So another batch of episodes sometime in 2023 sounds plausible.

