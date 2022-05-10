‘Loki’ season 2 to begin production in June

The second season of the Disney Plus Loki series finally has its filming date penned in, with the Tom Hiddleston-led series due to return soon.

After the shocking end of the first season, fans have been waiting patiently for news on the follow-up season, and now we have a confirmed date that shooting will begin for the series this June 6.

The revelation has been made thanks to the production list shared by Film & Television Alliance, which details Loki will begin principal production in London, United Kingdom. The plot synopsis has not changed since the first season, with a placeholder available on the listing.

“Loki, a trickster and shapeshifter, pops up throughout human history as unlikely influencer on historical events.”

There’s been plenty of speculation on what the second season will involve, with the first season introducing several Loki variants including Sylvie, Kang the Conqueror, and the Time Variance Authority. What is known about the second season is it will include six episodes, with Moon Knight’s directorial duo, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, at the helm. Eric Martin will be returning to write the script for the follow-up season.

As for the cast, only Hiddleston is confirmed to return to the cast so far. Jonathan Majors is expected to return as Kang, as is Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie and Owen Wilson as Mobius.

The second season of Loki does not have an official or tentative release date yet, but with filming scheduled to kick off in just under a month, it can be expected to release sometime in the summer of 2023. This will potentially tie into the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is set to feature Majors as Kang.