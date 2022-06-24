As more characters appear in Phase 4 of the MCU thanks to the multiverse and with Disney having more access to Fox’s Marvel properties, fans are pondering if it’s still possible to have X-Men‘s Magneto become Wanda Maximoff’s biological father, even if it means retconning the current canon that was featured in both Avengers: Age of Ultron and WandaVision.

The discussion was started by Reddit user u/Some-Dog9800 on r/marvelstudios as they asked the community if Magneto could be retconned as her father in Disney’s MCU. For context, Wanda is effectively the adopted daughter of Magneto in the X-Men comics. She and Quicksilver’s relationship with their father is complicated, as it changes throughout multiple comics and X-Men media titles.

Some fans thought that it was possible and suggested that it could follow the same way as the comics where they straight up just tell Wanda. This could possibly work as it does not have to be the same Magneto from the Fox films to take on the paternal figure. It worked for Spider-Man, right?

Other fans said that they’re unsure since we don’t know how the X-Men will fit in the current MCU. Fans theorized that Marvel Studios and Disney will have to set up so many things before Magneto can be added to Maximoff’s family tree.

But most fans agreed that introducing Magneto in the MCU as the Scarlet Witch’s father will be complicated to execute and believe that they should either change Wanda’s backstory or not touch it at all.

Fans have however come to the consensus that a family relationship between Wanda and Magneto is probably not needed. While recent films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Disney Plus series WandaVision introduced characters who were from the Fox Marvel franchise, not everyone has to join the Marvel team in Earth 616.