MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Ethan Hawke Being Cast As Moon Knight’s Villain

As the first two episodes of WandaVision have already shown, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus exclusives are going to be more than comfortable in breaking from tradition in terms of the franchise’s standard approach to telling stories, which bodes very well for Moon Knight.

After all, Marc Spector’s comic book history places him as a former boxer, Marine, CIA agent and mercenary suffering from dissociative identity disorder who gets betrayed and left for dead during an archeological dig, where he strikes a deal with Egyptian deity Khonshu in exchange for a second chance, becoming a nocturnal vigilante who takes the law into his own hands.

We haven’t heard much about the project over the last few months since Oscar Isaac was revealed to be in talks for the lead role, but Kevin Feige recently revealed that Moon Knight will consist of six episodes, and Ethan Hawke has now been cast as the villain. There’s no word yet on who the four-time Academy Award nominee is playing, but if the show is tackling the title hero’s origin story, then it could well be Raoul Bushman.

Needless to say, fans were quick to react to the news that the 50 year-old has become the latest critically acclaimed character actor to join the MCU, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Hawke’s career over the last decade or so has been incredibly interesting to follow, because he tends to alternate between B-level genre movies and awards worthy performances in prestige dramas. He won rave reviews for his last foray into episodic television with Showtime miniseries The Good Lord Bird, and he’s a phenomenal choice to act as Moon Knight‘s major antagonist.