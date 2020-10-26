Home / movies

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Oscar Isaac Being Cast As Moon Knight

The internet has been fan-casting Moon Knight for years now, even long before we knew he was going to be starring in his own Disney Plus TV show, but this afternoon we finally learned who Marvel has chosen for the role. Deadline is reporting that none other than Star Wars sequels actor Oscar Isaac is currently on the verge of completing negotiations to portray Marc Spector, who becomes imbued with ancient powers after being resurrected by an Egyptian god.

Isaac is someone who has a lot of supporters out there, so understandably, social media is going wild over the fact that he’s all set to join the MCU. Despite the years of fan-casting, he’s not someone who was generally linked to the character, probably because Spector is culturally Jewish in the comics and Isaac is primarily viewed as being of Latino heritage. In actual fact, though, he’s said he’s got a mix of French and Jewish ancestry on his father’s side.

As mentioned before, folks are going crazy over the news and here are just some of the exciting reactions trending on Twitter…

Now that Oscar’s signed up as Moon Knight, is Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop the next big Marvel casting announcement?

As this tweet reminds us, that’s three out of four leads of the second wave of Disney Plus’ Marvel shows now cast. Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk (despite what she says), Iman Vellani is Ms. Marvel and Oscar Isaac is on the verge of officially signing up as Moon Knight.

Remember, WandaVision is the first MCU series to hit D+ this December, with the delayed Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki following next year. Tell us, though, are you excited to see Isaac joining the franchise? Let us know down below.

