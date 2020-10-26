MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Oscar Isaac Being Cast As Moon Knight

The internet has been fan-casting Moon Knight for years now, even long before we knew he was going to be starring in his own Disney Plus TV show, but this afternoon we finally learned who Marvel has chosen for the role. Deadline is reporting that none other than Star Wars sequels actor Oscar Isaac is currently on the verge of completing negotiations to portray Marc Spector, who becomes imbued with ancient powers after being resurrected by an Egyptian god.

Isaac is someone who has a lot of supporters out there, so understandably, social media is going wild over the fact that he’s all set to join the MCU. Despite the years of fan-casting, he’s not someone who was generally linked to the character, probably because Spector is culturally Jewish in the comics and Isaac is primarily viewed as being of Latino heritage. In actual fact, though, he’s said he’s got a mix of French and Jewish ancestry on his father’s side.

As mentioned before, folks are going crazy over the news and here are just some of the exciting reactions trending on Twitter…

What a plot twist!

HOLY SHIT. Ladies and gentlemen…we have our Moon Knight. And it’s Oscar Isaac. What a plot twist. Hell of a casting…wow. pic.twitter.com/h13yR3qxFl — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard #BlackLivesMatter (@UpToTASK) October 26, 2020

Yep, we can see it.

oscar isaac as moon knight world domination pic.twitter.com/meuPhYNtO9 — nico (@negativnicx) October 26, 2020

Happy Monday, everybody.

I’m feeling very “fuck yeah” about this Oscar Isaac Moon Knight news. Happy Monday everybody — its costume time™ (@DhHancey) October 26, 2020

That face says it all.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/BDiiBd6TJA — See Pinned Tweet (@Gustavo16070184) October 26, 2020

He’s a Marvel legend!

OSCAR ISAAC PLAYED APOCALYPSE

AND SPIDER-MAN 2099 AND NOW

MOON KNIGHT IN THE MCU?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/Tev9OYn2BX — space slut 🎃 (@poedamrone) October 26, 2020

Marvel, you know what you have to do.

Oscar Isaac is in talks to star in a Marvel/Disney+ Moon Knight series and now all I want is to hear him read this line. pic.twitter.com/exGyFdzSjp — Isaac Fitzgerald🤞🏻🖤 (@IsaacFitzgerald) October 26, 2020

Another win for the MCU.

ANOTHER WIN FOR THE MCU! Oscar Isaac is going to KILL IT as Moon Knight. https://t.co/7lZ6U7R7Wa — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) October 26, 2020

Let’s go!

OSCAR ISAAC IS OUR NEW MOON KNIGHT!!!! LET’S FREAKING GO!!! pic.twitter.com/XJ6lzXmenB — Julian: into the Julian-Verse | BLM (@cooljulian5) October 26, 2020

We love to see it.

THINGS WE LOVE TO SEE OSCAR ISAAC IN THE MCU AS MOON KNIGHT LETS GOOOOO https://t.co/YmVinq941q — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) October 26, 2020

Now that Oscar’s signed up as Moon Knight, is Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop the next big Marvel casting announcement?

With Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight, we've gotten three out of the four big TV castings. Now can we just get Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop to finally be confirmed already? pic.twitter.com/tR1XNVey5E — Ɇ₭ (@edkee24) October 26, 2020

As this tweet reminds us, that’s three out of four leads of the second wave of Disney Plus’ Marvel shows now cast. Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk (despite what she says), Iman Vellani is Ms. Marvel and Oscar Isaac is on the verge of officially signing up as Moon Knight.

Remember, WandaVision is the first MCU series to hit D+ this December, with the delayed Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki following next year. Tell us, though, are you excited to see Isaac joining the franchise? Let us know down below.