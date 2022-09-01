MCU fans laugh at themselves after ‘She-Hulk’ proves a widespread theory was way off the mark

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3.

Well, that didn’t take long.

Previously on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky revealed to Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters that he was a changed monster and desired to get his parole so he could live a quiet life with his “seven soulmates,” a bunch of women he’d met through the prison pen-pal system. Fans weren’t buying it, though, and immediately started theorizing that this was just a cover story so Abomination could go join the Thunderbolts.

Well, now that episode three is here, we can safely say… guys, we were way off the mark with this one. In the latest installment of the Marvel series, Blonsky’s parole hearing is held — and it’s attended by his seven soulmates (Blair, Ruth, Marta, Sheila, Alejandra, Yvonne, and Nicolette), who for some reason are all dressed in togas and floral crowns like they’ve wandered off the set of Midsommar.

In light of this shocking revelation that… there actually is no revelation here, Marvel fans have been mocking themselves over the disproved theory on Reddit.

But, wait, what if they’re the Thunderbolts in disguise?

Come on, Zemo, we know that’s you underneath that Sheila suit.

Hey, it wouldn’t be a Marvel series if a fan theory we all believed in turned out to be bogus.

Mephisto’s coming to She-Hulk, confirmed!

To be fair to those people who thought She-Hulk was setting up Thunderbolts, it still kinda did through the fact that it just released Blonsky from prison. Although he’s been given an inhibitor to stop him from transforming into the Abomination, all it would take is for Contessa Val to remove it and she could add him to her covert supervillain team.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues Thursdays on Disney Plus.