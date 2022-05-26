Home / tv

MCU fans pitch ideas for new episodes of ‘What If…?’

Last year saw Marvel’s What If…? hit Disney Plus, with series was seemingly comprised of standalone stories, at least until an overriding arc pulled them all together at the very end.

The first season was a critical success for the superhero franchise, as fans enjoyed seeing these new and interesting rewrites for their favorite characters in a fun animated format. Many of the alternate realities were bleak, with harrowing endings heartbreak all around, but there was plenty of humor to be found, especially in the upbeat installments like T’Challa’s turn as Star-Lord, or Thanos debating whether eliminating half all life was really the best course of action.

Some of these variants are already making their way into live-action, with Captain Carter having appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and there could be more to come. Now that Marvel has the multiverse at its disposal, characters and stories created within What If…? have every chance of coming to life on the big screen.

With season two set to arrive this year, fans have taken to Reddit to suggest their own alternate timeline ideas, and some of them are fantastic. One thread starts with a user offering multiple suggestions that, should they happen, would definitely change the story in a big way.

What if season 2 ideas from marvelstudios

The post leads to further embellishment from other fans.

Comment from discussion urgasmic’s comment from discussion "What if season 2 ideas".

Or adding their own lists.

Comment from discussion Top-Elderberry’s comment from discussion "What if season 2 ideas".
Comment from discussion Naemeez_AD’s comment from discussion "What if season 2 ideas".

One user starts heading perhaps too far down the “what if” rabbit hole.

Comment from discussion TheSilv’s comment from discussion "What if season 2 ideas".

This user wants What If…? to head further back into the past.

Comment from discussion ABCofCBD’s comment from discussion "What if season 2 ideas".

Another thread on Reddit wants to include the more recent additions to the MCU, and a change that would certainly shake things up.

How do you guys feel about an episode of season 2 of “What If?” dedicated to Eternals titled “What if… The Eternals Didn’t Stop The Emergence” ? from marvelstudios

Some voiced their agreement that this would be an interesting choice.

Comment from discussion cbekel3618’s comment from discussion "How do you guys feel about an episode of season 2 of “What If?” dedicated to Eternals titled “What if… The Eternals Didn’t Stop The Emergence” ?".
Comment from discussion capscreen’s comment from discussion "How do you guys feel about an episode of season 2 of “What If?” dedicated to Eternals titled “What if… The Eternals Didn’t Stop The Emergence” ?".

As usual with the internet, some arguing about the feasibility of the hypothetical idea occurs.

Comment from discussion jacochran5’s comment from discussion "How do you guys feel about an episode of season 2 of “What If?” dedicated to Eternals titled “What if… The Eternals Didn’t Stop The Emergence” ?".
Comment from discussion Due-Intentions’s comment from discussion "How do you guys feel about an episode of season 2 of “What If?” dedicated to Eternals titled “What if… The Eternals Didn’t Stop The Emergence” ?".

And of course, those that lurk out their behind their screens pop up to add useful contributions.

Comment from discussion Coachbelcher’s comment from discussion "How do you guys feel about an episode of season 2 of “What If?” dedicated to Eternals titled “What if… The Eternals Didn’t Stop The Emergence” ?".
Comment from discussion Dry-Lemon1382’s comment from discussion "How do you guys feel about an episode of season 2 of “What If?” dedicated to Eternals titled “What if… The Eternals Didn’t Stop The Emergence” ?".

Ignoring trolls for a second, there are literally an infinite number of stories to tell, and with the way Marvel is going, you would think it was trying to tell every single one of them, but fans will just have to watch to see what happens next.