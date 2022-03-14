Last year, Marvel Studios made its animated debut with Disney Plus show What If…? The show went big on the MCU’s multiversal possibilities, showing us a series of bizarre alternate realities in which the familiar stories took unexpected turns.

What If…? received a warm reaction from fans, and now it’s triumphed over Big Mouth, Blue, Bob’s Burgers, The Great North, and Q-Force to win Best Animated Series category at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards:

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @whatifofficial – winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Animated Series.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/ygZMcgjIbr — Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022

A second season has already been confirmed to land later this year, and we have a decent idea of what’ll be in it. The first season was to feature an episode showing Gamora teaming up with Tony Stark, though the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down production, and it was pushed back into the second season.

Beyond that, we’ve also had hints that while season one showed alternative takes on the movies, the second may dip into the rapidly growing Disney Plus stable of shows. It’d be fun to see some other realities where WandaVision ended differently, or if Sam Wilson didn’t earn the shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

One hero who sadly won’t be returning is T’Challa. The episode ‘What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord’ was one of the highlights of the first season, though was tinged with melancholy as it was the last performance recorded by Chadwick Boseman prior to his death. What If…? producers have confirmed that Boseman didn’t record anything for season two, so we won’t be seeing that fun interstellar take on the character again.

More on What If…? season two as we hear it.