What If…? Director Teases More Spider-Man Stories In Season 2

It’s widely believed that Tom Holland didn’t reprise his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s animated series What If…? because Sony wouldn’t sign off on it, which may also go some way to explaining why Peter Parker didn’t factor all that heavily into the first run of episodes.

After all, we saw plenty of Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff and Carol Danvers even though Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson didn’t voice the characters, but that could all be set to change for Season 2. Holland’s contract to play the web-slinger expires after December’s No Way Home, so when he re-enters talks you’d imagine that What If…? might factor into the negotiations given that it’s set to become a recurring fixture on the Disney Plus schedule.

In a new interview with ComicBook, director Bryan Andrews addressed the possibility of more Spider-Man stories, and he sounds enthusiastic at the prospect.

“Well, we can’t talk too much about what may or may not be happening in Season 2. But we do love Spider-Man, so who knows what may happen in the future. But yeah, we dig all that stuff, so it’s just a question of if we’re able to do enough shows or enough seasons, who knows what we’ll get. We’ll definitely be able to, hopefully, at that point, either revisit characters or revisit characters in a way that we’ve are familiar with and then spin them even something else differently. You know what I mean? But when it comes to Season 2, we can’t say anything about that stuff.”

It’s already been confirmed that Season 2 of What If…? will incorporate Phase Four movies and TV shows, so we could be seeing an episode or two that deals with the multiversal fallout caused by Spider-Man: No Way Home, whether that involves Holland voicing the comic book icon or not.