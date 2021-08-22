Season 2 Of Marvel’s What If…? Will Riff On Phase Four Projects

The Infinity Saga may have drawn to a close with Avengers: Endgame, but every project to follow the epic conclusion to the decade-long storyline has been directly impacted by Thanos and his Snap in one way or another.

Tony Stark’s shadow loomed large over Spider-Man: Far From Home, WandaVision was driven by the Wanda’s grief over Vision’s death, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw Sam Wilson wrestle with the legacy of Captain America, Black Widow‘s post-credits scene set up a revenge mission for Yelena Belova in Hawkeye, Loki technically began midway through Endgame when the trickster escaped New York during the time heist, and Marvel’s What If…? has been reinventing familiar tales in brand new ways.

Even Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals will deal with the fallout from Endgame and Thanos, particularly the latter, but in a new interview Kevin Feige confirmed that when Season 2 of What If…? arrives, it’ll widen the net to incorporate some Phase Four movies and TV shows into the narrative.

“That’s the fun thing about having the What If…? series now, we can explore questions just like that. And I will say, just as Season 1 is tapping into films and storylines from the MCU that you’ve seen up to this point, Season 2 will definitely incorporate movies from Phase 4.”

That’s hardly an earth-shattering revelation when the MCU is constantly propelling itself forward, but it also leads us to wonder what projects could serve as inspiration. Maybe we’ll see Bucky Barnes become Captain America at Sam’s expense, or Natasha Romanoff could survive Vormir and let Clint Barton make the ultimate sacrifice play instead, but based on how the first pair of episodes turned established source material on its head, trying to predict where Marvel’s What If…? is heading could well prove to be a fool’s game.