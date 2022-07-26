MCU fans share their smart as hell casting ideas for Mephisto

Remember last year, when Mephisto theories were all the range in the MCU fandom? After WandaVision seemed to be setting up his arrival, folks became convinced that Marvel’s answer to the Devil was due to debut in Phase Four. But now this phase is almost over and the Prince of Darkness has yet to rear his horned head. Still, let’s for a moment, imagine Mephisto was coming. Who the hell could play him?

The r/MarvelStudios subreddit community has been pondering this exact question, with many of their suggestions being sinfully spot-on. A lot of the names pitched came out of left-field, but when you think about it, would make a lot of sense. Take one popular answer: Alan Tudyk. Assuming that Mephisto was a full-CG creation, voice actor extraordinaire Tudyk would be a terrific choice.

Alternatively, if they wanted to gender-flip the character then Eva Green would be the perfect pick for a female Mephisto.

Would people accept Morgan Freeman as the Devil when he’s already played God in the cinematic masterpiece that is Bruce Almighty?

Game of Thrones‘ Charles Dance definitely has the voice for the part.

From Homelander to Hell-lander? Could Anthony Starr make a good Devil?

Marvel hiring Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis as Mephisto would be such a meta move.

Hey, if he can’t be the demon-possessed Ghost Rider like he wants, why not cast Ryan Gosling as the Devil?

But this has got to be the most fascinating option. One fan pitched that Mephisto should be played by various different actors, representing his nature as “an amorphous evil with no true shape.”

As one fan points out, the most likely space for Mephisto out of the current slate of productions is Agatha: Coven of Chaos, given that Ms. Harkness could easily be revealed as one of his acolytes. We’ll have to watch out for the Devil when the Kathryn Hahn vehicle eventually drops on Disney Plus sometime in winter 2023.