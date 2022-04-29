Here’s the Cast of ‘The Circle’ Season 4 on Netflix – Including the Catfish

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season four of Netflix’s The Circle.

The popular Netflix series The Circle has mystified viewers with its intriguing premise and sneaky players’ abilities to be catty and dishonest. With the object of the game being to win over the other contestants and “block” the least popular ones, the show is fueled by the narcissistic tendencies of the cast and, let’s face it, society as a whole.

The set is an apartment building where players are isolated in their units and can only communicate via social media posts and occasional online chats. The premise allows for a level of dishonesty, as some players can, and do, “catfish” each other. The game relies on the need for human connection, even with complete strangers. Such is the fuel that keeps the fire going in The Circle, and a fresh season is about to arrive on Netflix.

Meet the cast of season four

Yu Ling Wu, a 1st and a half-gen Chinese American

Brand marketing consultant Yu Ling is a 25-year-old San Franciscan, aka the “yay areaaaa.” Is anyone else familiar with this assignment? Anyone? Even though her parents are immigrants, she “would say I was raised culturally by MTV, VH1.”

Alyssa, who loves helping people have amazing sex

27-year-old Alyssa hails from New York and is not a sex coach, but rather an “assistant to a sex coach” (is that like how Dwight Schrute is assistant to the regional manager?). She likes the word “vagina” ⏤ a lot.

Bru, who has 3.5 million followers

Bru, whose real name is Josh Brubaker, proudly holds a drink up in his profile pic. Does a picture speak a thousand words? We predict that we’ll find out this season. The 25-year-old radio host lives in West Hollywood and identifies as a golden retriever. In that case, if we could just throw things at him, we’d love to see what would happen.

John, playing as a catfish

John is a 24-year-old social media content creator from New Jersey. He’s Italian and has a tattoo of St. Anthony. We get the idea that his mom, Carol, is really important to him, since he’ll be posing as her. We are certainly #intrigued by John/Carol.

Crissa, what’s good y’all?

31-year-old Crissa is a Harlem Globetrotter. She intends to play the game as she would basketball. It remains to be seen whether it will prove to be a solid strategy.

Parker, a popping bottles kind of girl, also a catfish

Parker is a 21-year-old student from Miami, Florida. She does not think that she should be trusted by the other contestants, based on her pictures and how she presents herself on social media, so she is portraying herself as 56-year-old Paul, her dad. Go, Paul!

Frank – big boy, big personality

28-year-old Frank is a school social worker from Maryland. People love him. We sort of do, too.

Alex, this is the ultimate game, also catfish

28-year-old Alex lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he works as a commercial banker. Alex is “going in as 22-year-old frat bro Nathan,” who is “young, fun, and hot.” Why not? This is supposed to be an experiment, right?

Rachel, not laughing at herself and her career

Rachel, a 29-year-old paranormal researcher from Houston, Texas, has “grown up my entire life thinking that I’m just the coolest.” Rachel seems to be the most genuine of the new cast. We can’t wait to hear more about her job and what her strategy in the game might be.

These are the latest cast members to compete for cash on The Circle, using their personalities and social media accounts to take home the grand prize. What could possibly go wrong? We can’t wait to find out.

Season four of The Circle arrives on Netflix May 4.