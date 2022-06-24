‘Hacks’ star Meg Stalter to create HBO Max comedy about a ‘Christian closeted lesbian’

Hi gay! Happy Pride month. To celebrate all you queer thangs, Hacks star and the internet comedian behind those viral Pride memes Meg Stalter is getting her own HBO Max show. We love a queen getting her coin.

According to Variety the series is called Church Girls and inspired by Stalter’s own life. It follows a 20-year-old Christian closeted lesbian named Beth Parker juggling her sexuality and religious faith in a suburban town in Ohio. This plot? She really ate and left no crumbs. Those poor ants.

Praying to Miss Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta AKA Lady Gaga we get a cameo from a Butter Shop employee.

Stalter created the pilot for the show and it will executive produce it alongside Gabe Liedman, Mackenzie Roussos and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. It will be co-produced by HBO Max and A24.

The resident funny gal celebrated the good news in a tweet sharing the Variety report.

“The Gay God girls are making a pilot.”

Stalter was the breakout star in HBO’s Hacks series. She played Kayla, Jimmy’s (Paul W. Downs) overbearing and nepotist child assistant, and starred alongside Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Downs, Kaitlin Oslin, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and more.

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Katya gave the show a raving review on Twitter, describing it as the “best show on television”.

Hacks on HBO is the best show on television and I hope everyone in the cast and crew receive everything they ever want and need and have lots of wonderful sex and food and good feelings thank you. — Katya (@katya_zamo) June 18, 2022

The internet comedian will next star in Cora Bora, a dark comedy about a struggling artist (Stalter) who returns home to Portland to try and win her girlfriend’s love. The project will be directed by Hannah Pearl Utt and written by Rhianon Jones (Shiva Baby).