The comedian behind that viral ‘Hi Gay!’ meme is back with another vid, just in time for Pride Month￼

We’ve been waiting for it all year and now it’s finally here, queer and getting used to it. Hi gay! Happy Pride month. Sashay to your phone screens and check out Hacks star and comedian Meg Stalter‘s new vid about her Butter Shop employee skit satirizing corporations for co-opting the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride.

ICYMI: Stalter is the hilarious woman behind the viral “Hi Gay!” meme. She posted the original vid in June last year and it blew up. Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Trixie Mattel and Katya will remember the chaotic pair quoted it in their podcast The Bald and the Beautiful.

Stalter plays a saleswoman at a food wholesale and candle-making store in the skit. Her character introduces a range of limited butter flavors including “Sassy Cinnamon”, “Hickory Hickey from a Guy” and “Eat Me Out Amber Cheddar”. Maybe it’s the fact I like the same sex and wearing silly little dresses but that sounds yum.

She then tells the queers of the world, while unassuredly reading from a script off-screen, that they can get a mini Christmas tree for free if they spend $69. For Christmas sex, of course

Then we get what I guarantee will be the next big meme out of this vid:

“Honky Dory more like honky horny mama werk shake your thang sissy twerk doctor girl yassify that hoe. We think that gay people are okay. At least for the next 30 days.”

She also puts on a pair of rainbow-colored Ray-bans to show she’s an ally which is peak rainbow-washing at Pride.

Queer people and their allies frothed over this. Florence Pugh, TikToker Boman Martinez-Reid, and others gassed Stalter up in the comments of the vid she posted on Insta.

“You’re incredible. As is that wisk,” said Pugh.

“Hickory Hickey from a Guy is my vibe,” joked her Hacks co-star Johnny Sibilly.

Others on Twitter said they were holding out for another Pride vid from the comedian. For queer people, Drag Race is our Olympics but this? This is our Super Bowl. Our Avengers: Endgame. The Obi-Wan Kenobi of Pride Month if you will.

“Megan Stalter is now to Pride Month what Mariah Carey is to Christmas,” said one viewer.

“Babe wake up, there’s a new Meg Statler Pride Month post,” added another.

With Pride Month kicking off today, folks on Twitter joined in on the fun and parodied big businesses and influencers who’ll no doubt be flogging a rainbow douche and add a little rainbow filter over their profile pic for the next thirty (30) days.

disney really said "happy pride month, heres glee" pic.twitter.com/rAR1M4hgkE — mary🍂 | #1 kurt stan (@kurtslimabean) June 1, 2022

as a gay man growing up, I used to fap a lot into tissues while watching true blood episodes on megaupload. that’s why this pride i’m partnering with Kleenex™ — goob bergado (@gabebergado) June 1, 2022

As a gay black woman who grew up in a cult, I was afraid to come out of the closet. That’s why this month I’m partnering with IKEA to build my dream closet — 🦋 (@simply_lay_) June 1, 2022

17 days til pride month pic.twitter.com/uD8NPbfQwR — 𝐒𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚🔪 (@tinywienerbabe) May 15, 2022

remembering when entertainment weekly updated their logo for pride month pic.twitter.com/TC5YnOTtT1 — matt (@mattxiv) May 26, 2022

In semi-related news, HBO’s comedy about gay pirates Our Flag Means Death, which stars Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby as star-crossed captains, was officially renewed for a second season. Huzzah!