Metallica’s 40th anniversary concerts livestreaming on Amazon

Having reigned as one of the biggest bands on the planet since their self-titled fifth studio album rocketed them to mainstream success 30 years ago, Metallica have always been known to push the boundaries of what a heavy metal band can be.

On top of becoming the first act in history to play on all seven continents, the four-piece toyed with mixing narrative and concert movies together in Through the Never, even if the IMAX release turned out to be a colossal flop. Amazon have been getting into the livestreaming business recently, with Kanye West and Drake’s show being beamed into homes around the world last night, and they’ve now partnered up with the iconic titans of hard rock.

As per Deadline, Prime Video will air Metallica 40th Anniversary Live, a pair of shows that sees James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo celebrate their headbanging milestone. The gigs take place in San Francisco’s Chase Center on December 17 and 19, and you can catch them on either Amazon Music, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel or on your TV via the company’s streaming service.

Metallica 40th Anniversary Live is part of a continued collaboration between the band and The Coda Collection that will eventually see all sorts of concert films, documentaries and special content arrive on Amazon, as the multimedia conglomerate continues to expand its horizons into other areas.