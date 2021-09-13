New What If…? Poster Teases Killmonger’s Arrival This Week

One of the most talked-about shows on Disney Plus in the realm of Marvel fans (and beyond it) is the animated series What If…?. Each episode takes Marvel fans, both dedicated and new, on a series of adventures like nothing we’ve seen before. Captain America as a zombie? Check. T’Challa as Star-Lord? Check…and as a moving moment, Chadwick Boseman’s last performance as the character. Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter? You bet!

Needless to say, it’s like an imagination playground for fans of the Marvel realm, and the upcoming episode is looking to be no different. It’s also going to feature a character many Black Panther fans have a love/not-quite-hate relationship with.

That’s right, Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger is going to be the focus of the What If‘s next installment.

Killmonger returns in this weeks episode of ‘What If…?’ pic.twitter.com/qHPaPHdjWY — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) September 13, 2021

Back in June of this year, The Illuminerdi shared new details about Killmonger’s episode and this is what they had to say about it.

Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Stevens/Killmonger will be a key player in an episode of Marvel Studios’ What If…?. However, rather than going after the throne of Wakanda, Stevens will go international thanks to a new friendship with Tony Stark.

Killmonger was quick-witted, incredibly intelligent, and a key player in Black Panther’s storyline. We all remember that scene in the museum that went around social media for months; brains and beauty that Erik Stevens. It comes as no surprise that he’d have a friendship with Tony Stark and fans can’t wait to see that aspect explored, especially since we’ve lost them both within the MCU.

Disney Plus will stream the new episode of What If…? this Wednesday, September 15th.