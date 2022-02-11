Michael Rapaport joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for season 2

Michael Rapaport will be joining Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez for the new season of the hit Hulu murder mystery/comedy Only Murders in the Building for the show’s second season. Rapaport will play the recurring role of Detective Krebs, a police detective investigating the murder that occurred in the first season’s finale episode.

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers, played by Martin, Short, and Gomez, living in the same building who bond over their shared favorite true-crime podcast as well as trying to solve the suspicious murder of one of their fellow tenants. The first season was a breakout hit for Hulu, and the undeniable though unexpected chemistry of the three leads – at least vis-a-vis the septuagenarian Short and Martin with the 29-year-old former Disney star, Gomez – has led to an abundance of critical praise, multiple award nods, and a dedicated fanbase.

Created by Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building, or OMITB as it’s known colloquially, spent season ones following the three leads as they use their supposed true crime knowledge to solve a murder. And, to be fair, start their own hit podcast about said murder. As they get closer to finding a suspect, they are surprised to find out deeper secrets about themselves as well as the other occupants of their complex. When they discover the killer may still be living among them, it becomes a race to find out just who the murderer is before it’s too late.

Rapaport will be familiar to TV audiences from his lead roles on Boston Public, The War at Home, Prison Break, and Atypical, as well as his numerous recurring parts on series such as Friends, My Name Is Earl, and Justified. The actor has also starred in True Romance, Cop Land, and The Heat. He will also be seen in Amy Schumer’s upcoming Hulu series, Life & Beth. Rapaport is also a regular commentator on The Wendy Williams Show.

This news comes after Steve Martin announced Broadway darling Andrea Martin joined the cast on Twitter. Martin, two time Tony Award winner, previously starred in the sitcoms Great News and Difficult People.

On the set of “Only Murders in the Building” season 2. Great cast surprises that are no longer surprises. pic.twitter.com/ee4cHyTsaV — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) February 9, 2022

Model and actress Cara Delevigne will also appear in the new season.