Michelle Pfeiffer tried to get herself fired from all but one movie due to performance anxiety

Michelle Pfeiffer has an acting career stretching way back to the 1970s. The star’s most notable roles include Scarface, Batman Returns, Dangerous Minds, Hair Spray, and The Ant-Man franchises, to name a few.

On Dec. 7, during Pfeiffer’s guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she disclosed that despite having a successful and lucrative career, she tries to get fired from jobs. The 64-year-old explained to Jimmy Fallon that she suffered from performance anxiety when he asked if the allegations were true.

“Sometimes the only way to get out is to get fired…My hands are sweating as we’re even discussing this. I get performance anxiety. I do and you know people are always surprised that an actor would have performance anxiety.

According to Good Therapy, performance anxiety occurs when an individual is fearful that they’re unable to complete a specific task. The site also states that people suffering from performance anxiety often panic before starting the assigned project.

Pfeiffer added that experts claimed the moment her performance anxiety ceases is when she should retire.

“They do say though when that stops you should really hang it up. That it’s sort of part of the juice that kind of gets us going.”

Further in the conversation, Pfeiffer revealed she tried to get fired from almost every film but one, Batman Returns. The actress stipulates that she was “obsessed with Catwoman” ever since she was a child. Pfeiffer also shared that she almost didn’t get the role because another woman was up for the part.

She said actress Annette Penning was cast as Catwoman first but had to drop out because she ended up getting pregnant.

“Someone was cast before me. Annette Penning, who’s wonderful. Then she got pregnant. Awesome. And then I got the part.”

Batman Returns focuses on the superhero as he takes down The Penguin, a crime lord and businessman, stirring trouble in Gotham City. During Batman’s quest, he encounters a female employee who would ultimately transform into Catwoman, seeking revenge on those that mistreated her.

The 1992 film stars Pfeiffer alongside Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Christopher Walken, Cristi Conaway, Paul Reubens.