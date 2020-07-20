Michonne Will Reportedly Return As A Regular In The Walking Dead Season 12

The Walking Dead lost yet another leading cast member this past season, as Danai Gurira exited the series in episode 13. Michonne had been with the show since season 3 and served as one of its most popular characters, so it came as a huge blow to fans when she left. However, we should know by now that TWD exits aren’t necessarily forever, and it’s possible that the Black Panther actress could return to the series in a couple of years.

In fact, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who previously told us about Scream 5 being in development and Han returning in Fast & Furious 9 – AMC plans to bring Michonne back in season 12. It seems that her exit may only be a temporary one, similar to Lauren Cohan’s before her, as she’s said to be returning as a regular.

If you’ll recall, Maggie was written out in early season 9, before returning in the upcoming season 10 finale. Likewise, Gurira left late in season 10 and apparently will be back full-time in season 12. That’s about all we know right now though so it’s unclear how this will tie into the bigger picture of the franchise.

We last saw her when she left in search of Rick Grimes, after finding evidence that he’d survived. This suggested Gurira would have a role in the Andrew Lincoln movies or perhaps a spinoff miniseries or film of her own that ties into them. That probably’s still the case, but it now looks like she’ll then loop back around to rejoin the parent show.

Remember, we’ve heard in the past that season 12 will be the series’ last, so it would make sense to have Gurira back for the end. Creator Robert Kirkman recently said that he’d like to see Judge Michonne from the final issue of the comics be adapted for the screen as well, and if The Walking Dead does indeed jump forward far into the future in season 11, as we’ve previously heard it will, then that would all add up.