‘Midnight Mass’ star calls Emmy snub ‘a load of old sh*t’

Midnight Mass star Rahul Kohli is calling out the Academy of Television for snubbing the horror limited series on Netflix with a lack of Emmy nominations.

Kohli, who plays Sheriff Hassan in the show, lamented not only the entire show being largely ignored but particularly Hamish Linklater, who plays the well-meaning but misguided Father Paul.

“Fucking snubbed. Especially Hamish. What a load of old shit. Congrats to everyone else though 💕.”

Fucking snubbed. Especially Hamish.



What a load of old shit.



Congrats to everyone else though 💕 — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) July 12, 2022

The show centers on an isolated small island town that gets introduced to a supernatural element, testing the limits of the townspeople’s faith and exasperating the already burgeoning undercurrent of religious fanaticism and prejudice. The show is highly acclaimed both for its writing and direction and Linklater’s impressively monologue-laden acting throughout.

Co-star Kate Siegel, who plays Erin Greene in the show, replied simply with the word “Dignity.” This was in reference to an epic monologue Sheriff Hassan gives at one point talking about the importance of “Show them dignity” in the face of unfair treatment by others.

Dignity. — Kate Siegel (@k8siegel) July 12, 2022

Mike Flanagan, the horror auteur who created the series, replied with a Seinfeld GIF of Jerry and Elaine shrugging indifferently. To which Kohli replied,

“You made one of the best shows of the decade, boss. I know you don’t care about these things, but I’m pissed on your behalf ❤️.”

You made one of the best shows of the decade, boss. I know you don’t care about these things, but I’m pissed on your behalf ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zsS0Z3GmgE — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) July 12, 2022

For those who watched it, Midnight Mass was truly something special. Even though it was a horror show, the most compelling part was the characters, dialogue, and philosophical questions it raised. That’s why it was somewhat surprising to hear there were no acting, writing, or directing Emmy nominations given to the show. However, Midnight Mass did receive a sole Emmy nomination for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special.

While we certainly agree that the sound editing in Midnight Mass was fantastic and such craft does deserve recognition, we’re just a little surprised the show did not garner even more recognition than that. After all, We Got This Covered even put Midnight Mass as one of our Best TV Shows of 2021 year-end list.