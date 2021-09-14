Mike Flanagan Not Closing The Door On Another Season Of The Haunting

If you’re a fan of horror television and have the streaming platform, Netflix, at your disposal, chances are, you’ve seen The Haunting seasons 1 and 2.

The Haunting of Hill House is followed by The Haunting of Bly Manor and both are based upon the books The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson and The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

The two chapters in the horror anthology series can stand alone and the books they’re based on are entirely separate. As for now, that’s where the story ends. In December of 2020, Mike Flanagan tweeted that he currently had no plans for the next installment of the series.

In interviews for Flanagan’s upcoming Netflix series with Collider, Midnight Mass, he mentioned the Haunting anthology and said that Midnight Mass was too original and personal to be included in the Haunting.

“One of the things that defines the Haunting anthology for me is that both of them so far are about updating and riffing on existing classic literature. Midnight Mass was always so original and important and personal, it just never felt like it was ever going to be a part of that universe.”

That being said, Flanagan did say a return to the anthology was possible if the material fit in the picture in a way that felt like the stars aligning.

“If the stars align in such a way that we decide to go back into the Haunting world, it would have to be so much on that track that we’ve set up. It would have to be with the right piece of IP, it would have to be with the right ghost-centric story, and it would have to really fit with Bly and Hill House.”

So a third isn’t completely written off in the eyes of Flanagan, but it’s not an active project either.

Fans of Flanagan can see his next Netflix series, Midnight Mass, on the streaming network starting September 24th.