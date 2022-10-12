Mike Flanagan promises his next Netflix series will be ‘wild, dark and blood-soaked’

Of the modern day’s many mavericks in the horror scene, it’s perhaps Mike Flanagan who has cemented himself as the king of literary adaptations; Mike Flanagan meets Shirley Jackson (The Haunting of Hill House)? Check! Mike Flanagan meets Henry James (The Haunting of Bly Manor)? Check! Mike Flanagan meets Christopher Pike (The Midnight Club)? Perhaps a less enthusiastic one, but a check all the same.

And with The Midnight Club having now landed on Netflix, our sights are set on Flanagan’s next horror adaptation as he seeks to bring one history’s most prominent masters of horror to the realm of streaming; indeed, Flanagan is teed up to tackle Edgar Allen Poe in the form of The Fall of the House of Usher, which is currently marinating in post-production.

The drama miniseries will be based off of Poe’s 1839 short story of the same name, as well as various other works from the storied poet. And with a cast consisting of Bruce Greenwood (Doctor Sleep), Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor), Mary McDonnell (Donnie Darko), Carl Lumbly (The Shining), and Mark Hamill, Flanagan stans are gearing up for a return to form after The Midnight Club‘s lukewarm reception.

And no one is more excited for this adaptation than Flanagan himself, who revealed in an interview with The Wrap that it gave him the opportunity to run wild with his macabre creativity, resulting in what sounds to be a delightfully explosive end product.

“It’s the closest I will get to Giallo. It’s wild. It is colorful and dark and blood-soaked and wicked and funny, and aggressive and scary and hilarious. I’ve never gotten to work on anything like it. We left everything on the field with it, and it’s just bombastic fun.”

The Fall of the House of Usher wrapped filming in early July, but a release date for the Netflix exclusive has yet to be confirmed.