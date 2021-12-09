Mike Flanagan has quickly become one of the biggest names in horror with the success of Midnight Mass and Netflix’s The Haunting series. He’s become known for projects that are simultaneously terrifying and emotionally gut-wrenching. Luckily for fans, he’s not slowing down anytime soon as he continues his successful partnership with Netflix. His next project is a mini-series titled The Fall of the House of Usher, which will adapt some of the stories of Edgar Allen Poe.

Flanagan hasn’t offered much in the way of plot for the series but has previously referred to it as an “explosion” and “insane.” The filmmaker revealed that they are starting to shoot the series in just a few weeks but dropped a bunch of casting news.

We're just a few weeks away from principal photography on THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, @intrepid's latest miniseries for @netflix. Today, Executive Producer Trevor Macy and I are elated to unveil the first wave of our cast. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 9, 2021

Joining the cast will be Frank Langella as Roderick Usher, who Flanagan referred to as “the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty.”

Let's start at the very top. Headlining this incredible ensemble, leading this extraordinary cast as Roderick Usher, the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty… the legendary FRANK LANGELLA. https://t.co/QLlH5v9bRj — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 9, 2021

Flanagan’s fans will also be excited to learn that he is reuniting with Carla Gugino for the series. The two previously worked on Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Flanagan did not reveal details on her character yet.

Also front and center, reuniting with Intrepid for our fourth project together, my dear friend and invaluable collaborator, the one and only… CARLA GUGINO. https://t.co/jlmhL5dwRX — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 9, 2021

Perhaps the most exciting bit of casting news that Flanagan dropped was the addition of Mark Hamill. His role was not revealed, but Flanagan did say he’ll be “playing a character surprisingly at home in the shadows.”

And a new addition to the dark worlds of Intrepid and of Edgar Allan Poe, playing a character surprisingly at home in the shadows, we are thrilled to welcome… the iconic MARK HAMILL. https://t.co/aAZwCzdVkf — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 9, 2021

Also joining the cast will be Carl Lumbly as investigator C. Auguste Dupin and Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher, Roderick’s sister. Lumbly worked with Flanagan on Doctor Sleep as Dick Hallorann but this will be McDonnell’s first time collaborating. The Fall of the House of Usher is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most exciting upcoming projects. Flanagan teased more casting announcements to come so there will likely be even more big names joining the cast.