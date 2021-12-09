Mike Flanagan reveals star-studded cast for ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’
Mike Flanagan has quickly become one of the biggest names in horror with the success of Midnight Mass and Netflix’s The Haunting series. He’s become known for projects that are simultaneously terrifying and emotionally gut-wrenching. Luckily for fans, he’s not slowing down anytime soon as he continues his successful partnership with Netflix. His next project is a mini-series titled The Fall of the House of Usher, which will adapt some of the stories of Edgar Allen Poe.
Flanagan hasn’t offered much in the way of plot for the series but has previously referred to it as an “explosion” and “insane.” The filmmaker revealed that they are starting to shoot the series in just a few weeks but dropped a bunch of casting news.
Joining the cast will be Frank Langella as Roderick Usher, who Flanagan referred to as “the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty.”
Flanagan’s fans will also be excited to learn that he is reuniting with Carla Gugino for the series. The two previously worked on Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Flanagan did not reveal details on her character yet.
Perhaps the most exciting bit of casting news that Flanagan dropped was the addition of Mark Hamill. His role was not revealed, but Flanagan did say he’ll be “playing a character surprisingly at home in the shadows.”
Also joining the cast will be Carl Lumbly as investigator C. Auguste Dupin and Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher, Roderick’s sister. Lumbly worked with Flanagan on Doctor Sleep as Dick Hallorann but this will be McDonnell’s first time collaborating. The Fall of the House of Usher is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most exciting upcoming projects. Flanagan teased more casting announcements to come so there will likely be even more big names joining the cast.