Millennials are mad because the kids show ‘Caillou’ will get a CGI reboot

Does anyone remember that old unhinged cartoon, Caillou? You know, the show from the 90s that has since become a meme? Well, it’s back, but this time, in 3D! Yes, the children’s show Caillou will have a CGI reboot, and millennials are mad.

Media company WildBrain announced last week plans to “expand the Caillou universe” via a CGI reboot of the show. The reboot series will release 52 new 11-minute episodes and be available on Peacock. Obviously, this news did not please millennials at all because Caillou is a questionable kid. People who watched the show before hated his behavior. Now, everyone who has heard the news have collectively asked “who wanted this?”.

WHAT WHY HOW WHY WHO ASKED WHO THE FUCK ASKED PLEASE TELL ME NOT EVEN KIDS LIKE CAILLOU EVEN WHEN I WAS YOUNGER I HATED HIM HOW DO YOU MESS UP- https://t.co/CTkftp4KVQ pic.twitter.com/kNhdlTMylL — ZanderwithaZ_🇺🇦 (@zanderwitha) June 27, 2022

Did you guys hate watching Caillou as a kid or you liked it as a child but when you grew up you realized how annoying the show actually was. I’m always curious because of the fact so many people bash this show. — spongieupdates (@spongieupdates) June 26, 2022

Caillou's return in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/cDUcnDP4u8 — Super Feather Dude (@DudeFeather) June 27, 2022

You may have thought to yourself “Caillou is four years old. Surely his behavior is justifiable”. Buddy? Have you seen the show? He’s pretty much the only known character that showcased bratty behavior in a children’s program. Even Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street was more lovable than this kid.

This is what we need to burn with fire. Caillou teaches kids to disobey parents by whining and screaming like a little brat… https://t.co/ZtZ6qNPqCf — Alice Wonder (@Alicewonder0700) June 25, 2022

But it’s not just the show’s return that people are upset about. People are also made over the fact that it’s a CGI reboot. This means a 3D model will be made. Early previews of Caillou’s CGI look were revealed to the public and well, not everyone is keen.

caillou how dare you become cgi you are grounded grounded grounded for life https://t.co/HasB7Pt52n — qtaro (@qtarothought) June 28, 2022

Psychiatrist: CGI Caillou isn't real, he can't hurt you.



CGI Caillou: https://t.co/NpWz1yRsuz — The Epic Frick 🌠COMMS OPEN🪐 (@FrickEpic) June 24, 2022

Out of all the reboots, why Caillou? Why bring back something that was so uniquely unhinged. Arthur was a far better choice than this. People hated this show so much that according to a 2021 article by the National Post, people celebrated when its cancellation was announced. But alas, this child returning to our screens on a later date that’s to be announced.

In case you want a refresher, the official Caillou YouTube channel has old episodes of the show uploaded for everyone to watch.