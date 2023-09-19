‘Mind you, Marvel had called twice now’: ‘American Horror Story’ star calls out creator Ryan Murphy after being ‘left on read’

He might be responsible for creating a slew of small screen hits that have firmly established him as one of the most powerful people in television, but Ryan Murphy also has a habit of coming under repeated criticism for the way he’s been known to conduct himself off-camera.

Most recently, threatening to sue striking writers was understandably perceived as an unwise move from somebody living off the fruits of a $500 million development deal from Netflix, with American Horror Story and Pose alum Angelica Ross the latest to weigh in by sharing a series of screenshots dating back to 2020 where she and Murphy went back-and-forth over the idea of an AHS season focusing on Black women.

“So, as Nella considered why she distrusted Needles and Pins so much, she also considered what Jesse had said about white people who went out of their way to present “diversity” (1/2) @zakiya_harris #TheOtherBlackGirl pic.twitter.com/2wbJWh4KCb — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 18, 2023

AT THEE F*CKING LEAST. https://t.co/Di2DOiTwxz — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 18, 2023

Please ask somebody about me. If I’m at the point of publicly showing receipts you can believe I don’t have any f*cks left to give when it comes down to it. And I’m not even done pulling out the receipts. — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 19, 2023

Unfortunately, the actress then revealed she’d been “left on read” despite her memorable contributions to both the 1984 and Double Feature iterations of the long-running favorite, before Ross made a point – not for the first time, either – of noting that the standoff between her contract with FX and waiting game being played with American Horror Story saw her miss out on a potential role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After not hearing back. After sending flowers and no response I sent one last email in Feb 2022 (it took about a year to film season 10 due to COVID) while still contractually in first position with the show. Mind you, marvel had called twice now. I haven’t heard from him… pic.twitter.com/s7HfeABd8j — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 18, 2023

It’s not JUST that the idea changed. Things change all the time. It’s that I called business affairs for MONTHS trying to get clarity if they were picking up my contract option or if I was ok to tell Marvel that I was available for whatever they were calling me for. I had been… https://t.co/On0sBPfRTK — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) September 18, 2023

A statement passed on to The Wrap saw “an individual familiar with the matter” state that Murphy’s anthology shows “often contemplate multiple ideas before moving forward with a premise,” but that still doesn’t really excuse Ross being completely ignored despite her clear and obvious enthusiasm for the pitch, never mind the fact the biggest franchise in the business was looming in the background ready to snap her up.