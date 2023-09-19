‘Mind you, Marvel had called twice now’: ‘American Horror Story’ star calls out creator Ryan Murphy after being ‘left on read’

He might be responsible for creating a slew of small screen hits that have firmly established him as one of the most powerful people in television, but Ryan Murphy also has a habit of coming under repeated criticism for the way he’s been known to conduct himself off-camera.
Most recently, threatening to sue striking writers was understandably perceived as an unwise move from somebody living off the fruits of a $500 million development deal from Netflix, with American Horror Story and Pose alum Angelica Ross the latest to weigh in by sharing a series of screenshots dating back to 2020 where she and Murphy went back-and-forth over the idea of an AHS season focusing on Black women.
Unfortunately, the actress then revealed she’d been “left on read” despite her memorable contributions to both the 1984 and Double Feature iterations of the long-running favorite, before Ross made a point – not for the first time, either – of noting that the standoff between her contract with FX and waiting game being played with American Horror Story saw her miss out on a potential role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
A statement passed on to The Wrap saw “an individual familiar with the matter” state that Murphy’s anthology shows “often contemplate multiple ideas before moving forward with a premise,” but that still doesn’t really excuse Ross being completely ignored despite her clear and obvious enthusiasm for the pitch, never mind the fact the biggest franchise in the business was looming in the background ready to snap her up.