Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character

Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.

Top of the pile is Denise Gough’s ISB agent Dedra Meero, who has spent the season slowly piecing together the Rebel plans while gradually closing in on Cassian Andor and Luthen. Early on, it was tempting to root for her as she fought against institutional inertia, but it’s safe to say that as of her using the screams of murdered children to brutally torture Adria Arjon’s Bix in this week’s episode – she’s beyond redemption.

Gough isn’t a big name (though after Andor that may change), but gamers may find her voice eerily familiar. Her biggest role prior to Andor was voicing Yennefer in CD Project Red’s smash-hit RPG The Witcher III: Wild Hunt and the revelation is blowing fans’ minds:

STOP!!!! Denise Gough, the actress who plays Dedra Meero in Andor is also THE VOICE ACTOR FOR YENNEFER FROM THE WITCHER 3 GAME!!!!



my mind is blown but also yep… of course she is. i hear it now🥹🥹🥹 — aeve (@AveryPNorris) October 27, 2022

Is this why we were tempted to side with her in early episodes?

Now I realise why I like Dedra from #Andor so much. She plays #Yennefer from #Witcher3!!! pic.twitter.com/FzN6EhHPnr — CRAZY FANGIRL REVIEWS (She/Her) (@shyami_courtney) October 30, 2022

Do the two characters have similarities despite being on opposite sides of the moral spectrum?

Hearing Denise Gough's Yennefer voice/accent again on #Andor made me smile from ear to ear. Her character on the show, Dedra Meero, also has a similar personality to Yen. Strict, cold, domineering, ambitious and I cannot wait to see and hear more of her. — Barbatos (@TriviaOfRivia) September 28, 2022

Here’s hoping Denise Gough gets some more big roles:

Denise Gough is growing to become one of my favorite actors. She was absolutely perfect as Yennefer from Witcher 3, and IS the voice I hear when I see her.



Now she's in Star Wars and is playing one of the best Imperial characters ever. Dedra is great as well.



She's so talented. pic.twitter.com/5xEXaSylcD — The Hopeless Loner ( Tales Dooku Era ) (@JoesPassions) October 31, 2022

Over the next few episodes, we’re sure that Dedra is going to finally cross paths with Diego Luna’s title hero, though despite how despicable she is, we’re hoping she makes it through to season two alive. We’re desperate to see what becomes of her bizarre relationship with Syril, and just how low she’ll go to achieve her goals.

Andor is released Wednesdays on Disney Plus.