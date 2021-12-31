In terms of Star Wars notoriety, few actors have managed to go on a streak such as the one Ming-Na Wen is on right now, appearing in three TV shows in the forms of The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the most recent entry, The Book of Boba Fett, in less than two years.

All in all, Fennec Shand is arguably a great supporting character to have around, though the mercenary/assassin still hasn’t had her moment in the limelight. That’s something The Book of Boba Fett can easily remedy despite its short 7-episode run. While Shand’s role has been overshadowed by the presence of those her greater, this can serve as the perfect opportunity to explore her character further, especially if Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni plan to utilize her potential in future Mandoverse projects as well.

The actress herself seems to be having a lot of fun with this ride, and her popularity has greatly increased ever since taking on the Star Wars role.

Recently, the Mouse House added two new profile avatars for Disney Plus, one featuring Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and the other Wen’s character. Both are wearing their iconic helmets, so you can’t make out any details beyond their in-costume look.

Ming-Na is facing a hilarious conundrum, as she revealed on Twitter on Thursday , because she can’t choose between Mulan or Fennec as an avatar for her Disney Plus account.

It’s unclear what the criteria for being recognized as a Disney princess are, but so far as we’re concerned, Fennec Shand should definitely make the cut.