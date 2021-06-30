Does Misa Die In Death Note?

Not surprisingly in a series called Death Note, there are quite a few major characters who, well, die. After all, the series centers on a book that allows its owner to kill anyone in the world by simply writing down their name.

One of the most important characters in the progression of the show is Misa Amane. The up-and-coming model is one of the first two owners of a Death Note and an integral part of protagonist Light’s plans throughout the series.

In part one, Misa falls in love with Light and users her Death Note to assist him as he attempts to avoid a task force formed to hunt him down. This winds up getting Misa incarcerated. She ultimately loses her memories, Shinigami, and half her lifespan.

Although Misa is a focal character for most of part one, in part two she takes more of a back seat. While she does appear, her fate following the end of the show is left ambiguous.

What is Misa’s fate in Death Note?

The simple answer is no. Misa doesn’t die in the anime itself. But then, of course, it’s actually a little more complicated than that. Misa’s last scene is at the end of the final episode of Death Note. We see her standing upon the edge of a building on her own, on the other side of some safety railing. And then… that’s it.

Fans have theorized that she committed suicide and this theory is backed up by her fate in the manga, where she is confirmed to be dead. According to the chapter, her death occurred the year following Light’s death.

Given the location of this final scene and it being set following the death of Light in the anime, it seems they intended a similar outcome for Misa. But unfortunately, we will never know for sure.

While it is her love for Light that seems like the driving factor in her decision to contemplate suicide, another factor that may have contributed to her decision is that she already knew her lifespan had been halved twice previously. There are two separate occasions where Misa traded half of her life for the power of Shinigami eyes so she may see the names of individuals with her own eyes and assist Light as Kira.

Considering this, there is no doubt Misa would have passed away shortly after the events in the anime.