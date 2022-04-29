‘Money Heist: Korea’ lands release date with new teaser

With one of the biggest 'Squid Game' stars in for the thrill.

The Korean version of Netflix’s longstanding Money Heist series, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, has snatched up its release date.

The latest addition of Netflix’s hit series will premiere on June 24, a vague and mysterious new teaser for the show confirmed.

Money Heist: Korea’s new teaser doesn’t give away a lot. The footage sees a group of characters gearing up for a heist while narration explains how one big heist can make them stars. One particular highlight of the new footage is the reveal of the new masks that will be featured in the series.

Get ready for a bold new vision of the ultimate heist.



Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area premieres June 24

Earlier this year, the first teaser for the show was revealed which showcased some of the stars that will appear during the show including Squid Game’s Park Hae-Soo.

This new release will look to take the winning Money Heist formula and adapt it into a new setting. Money Heist first aired in 2017 and has launched five seasons since.

In January, an announcement video was shared that saw Park reveal the project thanking the original Money Heist team for what they had accomplished and sharing his excitement to star in the reboot.

“It’s an honor for me to participate in such a wonderful series and above all to make Berlin an amazing character I’m sure the rest of the cast on the Korean version feel the same way. As an actor and as a fan of the series, I want to thank the cast and crew of Money Heist for the great series they have created. We are looking forward to sharing the Korean version of Money Heist with you in 2022.”

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area is expected to include 12 episodes with the premiere now set for June 24.