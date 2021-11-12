Moon Knight 1 Of Twitter’s Top Trends Heading Into Disney Plus Day

As soon as it was confirmed that production had officially wrapped, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans instantly began to speculate that the first official look at Moon Knight was poised to arrive during Disney Plus Day, given the close proximity between the two events.

While we still don’t know for sure whether we’ll be seeing anything from Oscar Isaac’s antihero, there’s no reason to expect otherwise. After all, Marvel have gained a well-earned reputation for giving the people exactly what they want at showcases like these whether it be Comic-Con, Investor Days or the rest, so it’s not a shock to find the fanbase in such an optimistic mood.

In fact, Moon Knight is currently one of the top trending topics on Twitter heading into Disney Plus Day, with the hype beginning to rise to near-deafening levels across the internet.

If Marvel Studios won’t share a #MoonKnight first look tomorrow at the #DisneyPlusDay we riot. pic.twitter.com/KsFBG03rq8 — Moon Knight Updates (@moonknight_Up) November 11, 2021

Where's this rumour that were getting a #MoonKnight trailer today come from? Don't get my hopes up twitter — Matthew Smith (@Topcatsmith) November 12, 2021

Today is #DisneyPlusDay , so much excited what #Marvel is gonna show and hopefully we get a teaser or a first look for #MoonKnight . — Ketan (@TheGreatKetan) November 12, 2021

With what we already have and what is slated to appear in the near future, we could have a #MidnightSons lineup of Wong, #MoonKnight Blade, Ghost Rider – heck add Shang Chi, Morbius maybe? #Marvel — Pseudo Giant (@razerp) November 12, 2021

My genius wife made the #MoonKnight costume.

🙂



I see it is trending again this morning cos the trailer is coming.



I have seen the costume. And it is a masterpiece.

Looking forward to this one. https://t.co/3pqiytmwIX — SEEDS™ (@Seeds_ONE) November 12, 2021

A sizzle reel wouldn’t be too much to ask for, especially when we know Moon Knight is in the midst of post-production. We more than likely won’t be getting any answers as to which villain Ethan Hawke is playing, but a snippet of footage or a couple of official stills would be more than enough to satiate everyone in the interim.